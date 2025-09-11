Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Short Interest Update

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 738,800 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 31st total of 925,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of ETD stock opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $745.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.39%.The business had revenue of $160.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

