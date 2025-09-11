SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF $EVUS

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000.

BATS EVUS opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (EVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund that tracks an index of US value stocks with certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. The fund aims to maximize its ESG exposure. EVUS was launched on Jan 31, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

