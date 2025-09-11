Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 501320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TFPM. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.11% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. This is a positive change from Triple Flag Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,717,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,816,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,097,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,731,000 after acquiring an additional 844,765 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2,463.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after acquiring an additional 802,663 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $15,179,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.