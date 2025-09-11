Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 784 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,187,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,124,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 75,439,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,338,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,580 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Enbridge by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,265,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,737,602,000 after acquiring an additional 513,058 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 137.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,907,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,458,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,880,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $800,507,000 after purchasing an additional 319,435 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $48.59 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.25.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.6839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

