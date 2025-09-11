Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Shares Down 21.6% – Here’s What Happened

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 21.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 3,249,083 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 724% from the average session volume of 394,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Lion One Metals Stock Down 21.6%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$86.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 11.23.

Lion One Metals Company Profile

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

