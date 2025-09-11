Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April $KAPR Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,091 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Luminist Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 9,370.5% during the first quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of KAPR stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $34.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81.

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

