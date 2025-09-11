Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Trading Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) shares were up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 264,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 300,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Up 33.3%

The firm has a market cap of C$13.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

