ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.99 and last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 3361083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.22.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Trading Down 0.3%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88.

Get ProShares Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SH. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the second quarter worth about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 49.5% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

About ProShares Short S&P 500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.