Bayforest Capital Ltd Acquires 13,875 Shares of Asana, Inc. $ASAN

Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 205.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Asana were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,656,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,261,000 after purchasing an additional 475,100 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,574,000 after acquiring an additional 438,057 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Asana by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,405,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,047 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Asana by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 923,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 381,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Asana by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 18,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asana news, Director Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 122,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,655,794.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 57,898,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,786,854.72. The trade was a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,375,000 shares of company stock worth $75,920,894 and sold 3,033,130 shares worth $45,552,218. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asana Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of ASAN opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $196.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.01 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 83.88% and a negative net margin of 27.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Asana has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

