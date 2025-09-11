SCS Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,097 The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,129 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,068,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,758,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,300,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,330,717,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $139.88 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.22 and a 1 year high of $145.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

