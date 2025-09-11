2,350 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Purchased by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,350 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 236 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $37,372.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,209.72. The trade was a 25.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,054. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.2%

QUALCOMM stock opened at $158.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $182.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

