Bayforest Capital Ltd Has $383,000 Holdings in Cable One, Inc. $CABO

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 498.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cable One were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 27.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 402,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,947,000 after purchasing an additional 86,019 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 34.2% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 357,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,931,000 after purchasing an additional 90,934 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 57.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,923,000 after purchasing an additional 117,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 34.3% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 152,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 47.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 131,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,969,000 after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.53 per share, with a total value of $927,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 17,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,564.20. This trade represents a 69.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $159.76 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.54 and a 52 week high of $436.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $899.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.42.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.23 by ($5.00). Cable One had a negative net margin of 32.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $381.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $210.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $279.25.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

