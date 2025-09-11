Bayforest Capital Ltd Buys 1,317 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 207.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 219,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA stock opened at $141.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.58 and its 200-day moving average is $153.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.32 and a twelve month high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.98%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MAA. Mizuho upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.41.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

