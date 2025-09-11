Bayforest Capital Ltd Makes New $342,000 Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. $CBRL

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of CBRL opened at $49.17 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

View Our Latest Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.