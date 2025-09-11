Bayforest Capital Ltd Has $283,000 Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 265.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in BILL were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BILL by 3,947.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BILL by 303.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BILL by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

Insider Activity at BILL

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,734.50. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -330.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.43 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 1.63%.BILL’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BILL from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BILL from $88.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Read Our Latest Report on BILL

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.