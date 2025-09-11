SCS Capital Management LLC Takes $897,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 71,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 48,313 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $130.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.76. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $102.24 and a one year high of $136.42.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.