SCS Capital Management LLC Takes $897,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 71,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 48,313 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $130.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.76. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $102.24 and a one year high of $136.42.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
