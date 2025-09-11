SCS Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,010 Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 10.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $69.20 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,684.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 191,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,567.98. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $151,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,971.50. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,496 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

