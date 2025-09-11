SCS Capital Management LLC Takes $816,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Synopsys
In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,339,847.09. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $13,168,999 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Synopsys Stock Down 35.8%
SNPS stock opened at $387.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.99.
Synopsys Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
