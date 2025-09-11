Bayforest Capital Ltd Makes New $394,000 Investment in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB

Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 38,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 629,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 34,458 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.89.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE PEB opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.77 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.590 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -6.90%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

