30,716 Shares in Pfizer Inc. $PFE Purchased by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 856.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957,928 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Pfizer by 43.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,277,000 after buying an additional 15,758,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $389,861,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $407,730,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. HSBC cut their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

