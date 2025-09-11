Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Down 14.5% – What’s Next?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 152 ($2.06). Approximately 9,339,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 359% from the average daily volume of 2,033,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.80 ($2.41).

SQZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 price target on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 price target on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203.

The firm has a market cap of £606.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,942.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 169.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 149.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31.

In other news, insider Martin Copeland acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 161 per share, for a total transaction of £72,450. Insiders own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

