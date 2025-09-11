iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 717.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 232,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,810,000 after purchasing an additional 204,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

VLUE opened at $120.42 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $91.80 and a 12 month high of $116.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.68.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.