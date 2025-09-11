Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PDS Biotechnology Corporation $PDSB

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 273.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 48,132 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 63.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 257,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $5,259,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Up 4.2%

NASDAQ PDSB opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDS Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PDSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology Corporation will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PDSB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

PDS Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

