SWS Partners Sells 4,986 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

SWS Partners reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,924 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 1.1% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $94.24 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The stock has a market cap of $196.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $296,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,269 shares in the company, valued at $16,175,555. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,774 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

