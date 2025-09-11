Plato Investment Management Ltd Sells 324 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

Plato Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,735,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,206,046,000 after purchasing an additional 143,575 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,987,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,836,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,425,000 after buying an additional 34,718 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,546,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,135,000 after buying an additional 69,882 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Public Storage by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,134,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,805,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSA. BMO Capital Markets cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.62.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $289.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.86. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 130.86%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

