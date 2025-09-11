Jane Street Group LLC Has $68.92 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 907,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,090 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $68,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,644,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,425,367,000 after acquiring an additional 785,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,216,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,268,000 after purchasing an additional 49,401 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,911,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,151,000 after purchasing an additional 173,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 747,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,750,000 after purchasing an additional 153,995 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average is $74.87. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

