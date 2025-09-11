SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $456.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $458.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $440.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

