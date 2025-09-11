Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 152.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LNT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price objective on Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $67.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

