SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.2901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

