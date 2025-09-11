Insider Buying: hipages Group (ASX:HPG) Insider Buys 73,849 Shares of Stock

hipages Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HPG – Get Free Report) insider Inese Kingsmill bought 73,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.25 per share, with a total value of A$91,942.01.
hipages Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.58 million, a PE ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.
hipages Group Company Profile
