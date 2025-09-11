Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) General Counsel Jason Drew Smith Sells 1,520 Shares

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $29,047.20. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,558.55. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jason Drew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 28th, Jason Drew Smith sold 7,522 shares of Urogen Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $143,971.08.

Urogen Pharma Trading Down 7.6%

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.10. Urogen Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Urogen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.06 million. Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 97,487.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on URGN. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer set a $31.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Urogen Pharma from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urogen Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urogen Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Urogen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,461,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 216.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,360,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,368 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,934,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,628,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in Urogen Pharma by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

