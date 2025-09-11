Glenview Trust co Buys 3,775 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 90,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 66,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 82,162 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 50,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 29,701 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 1.63. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.72.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $282.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.12 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.490-1.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

