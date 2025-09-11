Raiz Invest (ASX:RZI) Insider Buys A$20,460.00 in Stock

Raiz Invest Limited (ASX:RZI – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Brett acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.62 per share, with a total value of A$20,460.00.

Raiz Invest Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.36 million, a P/E ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49.

About Raiz Invest

Raiz Invest Limited provides financial services and products through its mobile micro-investing platform in Australia, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company operates through two segments, Raiz Invest Micro-Investing Platform and Other Financial segments. Its platform offers customers a way to invest money using the Raiz mobile application or through the Raiz Website.

