Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Director Jason Adelman Acquires 10,000 Shares

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) Director Jason Adelman bought 10,000 shares of Oblong stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,600. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Oblong Trading Up 5.0%
Oblong stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45. Oblong, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.
About Oblong
