Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Director Jason Adelman Acquires 10,000 Shares

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) Director Jason Adelman bought 10,000 shares of Oblong stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,600. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oblong Trading Up 5.0%

Oblong stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45. Oblong, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Get Oblong alerts:

About Oblong

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Oblong, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.