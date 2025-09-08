Citigroup Downgrades OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) to Neutral

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday,Finviz reports.
OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $7.64.
OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 41.54%.The firm had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of OneConnect Financial Technology
OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Technology Solutions and Virtual Bank Business segments. The company offers Gamma Platform, which offers a toolbox of separate solution modules that provide technology infrastructure and underlying technologies; marketing management platform, developed from AI Banker App, provides banks relationship managers with technology that supports in managing their acquisition and relationships with retail customers; and wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OneConnect Financial Technology
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Fintech Stocks Beating the Market in 2025
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Potential Rate Cuts Could Benefit These Firms
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Eyes on the Sky: AST SpaceMobile Prepares for Commercial Launch
Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.