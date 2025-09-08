Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baird R W raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ABM

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM Industries stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.80.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. ABM Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $828,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,425.68. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Gartland sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $168,924.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,208.16. This represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ABM Industries by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 38,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.