Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT Stock Holdings Lowered by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE reduced its holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,833 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALKT. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 114,550.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $504,262.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 409,889 shares in the company, valued at $10,148,851.64. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 229,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $5,147,534.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,033,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,030,303.84. This represents a 1.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,396,162 shares of company stock worth $29,692,440 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 0.8%

ALKT stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

