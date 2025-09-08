MBB Public Markets I LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $204.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.2%

JKHY stock opened at $162.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.80 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.74.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The firm had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

