Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.95 (NYSEARCA:XPAY)

Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF (NYSEARCA:XPAY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.9528 per share on Thursday, September 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th.

Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XPAY opened at $54.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63. Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $62.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $741,000.

About Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF

The Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF (XPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund, whose primary objective is to pay a monthly return of capital distribution at an annualized rate of twenty percent, while providing exposure to the S&P 500 Index.

