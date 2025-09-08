5,246 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Purchased by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 46,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 87,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,413,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,955,000 after buying an additional 293,307 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 15,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.44. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

