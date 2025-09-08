Axiom Investors LLC DE Makes New Investment in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,252 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.23% of OSI Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 118.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 139.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $233.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.84 and a 12-month high of $241.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.18.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The technology company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.110-10.390 EPS. Analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $395,625.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,413.24. This trade represents a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,400.10. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

