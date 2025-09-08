Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 66.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 123,340 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9,728.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 159.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 384.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,089,000 after buying an additional 672,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $135.34 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 7.21%.The firm had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOD shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Michael B. Lucareli sold 40,422 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total value of $5,678,078.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,502.40. The trade was a 49.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 47,939 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $5,297,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 90,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,657.50. This represents a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,938 shares of company stock valued at $31,001,392. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Articles

