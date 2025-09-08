Empirical Capital Management LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. $MRTN

Empirical Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Marten Transport makes up approximately 1.9% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 8,296.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.09 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

