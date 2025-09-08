Axiom Investors LLC DE Cuts Position in Moelis & Company $MC

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 135,063 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 214.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 32.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,548,000 after acquiring an additional 579,529 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 457.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 485,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,318,000 after acquiring an additional 398,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 311.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 465,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,177,000 after acquiring an additional 352,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $19,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $460,537.60. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515.84. This trade represents a 97.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $189,639.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $515,544.68. This trade represents a 26.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 1.5%

MC opened at $70.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.72. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $365.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 14.31%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.36%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

