MBB Public Markets I LLC Takes Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,966,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22,463.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 581,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,364,000 after buying an additional 578,425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,695,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,188,000 after buying an additional 469,806 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 248.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 412,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,193,000 after buying an additional 294,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 59.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 727,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after buying an additional 272,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Mizuho raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $145.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.88 and a 200 day moving average of $154.11. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.32 and a 1 year high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.98%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 124.69%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

