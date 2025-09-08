Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 10th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.675 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This is a 225.3% increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$93.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.15. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$25.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$74.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares cut Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$67.75 to C$89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Veritas cut Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. TD Securities cut Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Desjardins cut Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$62.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$58.95.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

