MBB Public Markets I LLC Has $21.40 Million Stock Position in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

MBB Public Markets I LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280,977 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for 2.4% of MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MBB Public Markets I LLC owned about 0.12% of Cameco worth $21,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,084,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,295,000 after acquiring an additional 300,088 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,846,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,729,000 after acquiring an additional 190,337 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cameco by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,837 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,206,000 after acquiring an additional 644,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,048,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,533,000 after acquiring an additional 521,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.27 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.32.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $75.85 on Monday. Cameco Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

