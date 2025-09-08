Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO Position Lessened by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,446 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,846,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,151,000 after buying an additional 105,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 63.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,235,000 after buying an additional 589,151 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,515,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after buying an additional 539,766 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,451,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,527,000 after buying an additional 1,150,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $52,636,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRDO opened at $140.82 on Monday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $142.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.18 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.90.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 273.6% on a year-over-year basis. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $16,030,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,061,978 shares in the company, valued at $220,363,588.86. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 171,473 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $13,357,746.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 613,725 shares in the company, valued at $47,809,177.50. The trade was a 21.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,068,654 shares of company stock worth $97,805,783 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

