Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRC. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

NYSE KRC opened at $42.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.25. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $289.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,931.80. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $152,085.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,579.30. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

