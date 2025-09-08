Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Raised to Buy at TD Cowen

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Finviz reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $11.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOS

Canada Goose Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $15.43.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.